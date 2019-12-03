Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:53 IST
EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France "as one" and urged Washington to engage in dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. "As in all other trade-related matters the EU will act and react as one and it will remain united," said EU Commission spokesman Daniel Rosario after the US threatened tariffs on French goods on Monday.

The threat was in response to a French digital services tax that Washington says is discriminatory, claiming that it singles out US tech giants such as Google and Facebook. The EU Commission, which handles trade matters for the EU's 28 member states, was "coordinating closely with the French authorities on next steps", Rosario said.

He also encouraged dialogue, noting that Washington had left several options open including taking the fight to the World Trade Organization in Geneva. "We remain of the view that the WTO is the place to address any trade dispute (so) the EU will, therefore, seek immediate discussion with the US on how to solve this issue," Rosario told reporters.

The EU insisted it remained committed to finding a global agreement on taxing the digital economy, the issue that is at the heart of the US row with France. "We are working hard with our partners to achieve that and are encouraged by the progress being made," he said.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has put forward initial proposals for a "unified approach" to taxing big tech worldwide in the hope of reaching an agreement next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Former CM Dhumal's confidant becomes Hamirpur district BJP chief

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumals confidant Baldev Sharma has become the new Hamirpur BJP district president on Tuesday. Sharma, a former MLA, was unanimously elected as the new district chief, said Ajay Rana, the pa...

SC to consider options of re-evaluation, fresh exam to fill posts of civil judges in Haryana

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would consider all options including re-evaluation of papers and conducting fresh examination for filling up 107 advertised vacancies of civil judge junior division in Haryana. The case had caught the atten...

FACTBOX-German SPD leaders' wish-list to save Merkel coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition may collapse because of new demands put to her conservatives from a new leftist Social Democrat SPD leadership chosen by party members on Saturday. In coming weeks, both parties must decide how far...

Nine arrested for 'threatening' businessmen with violence in Kashmir

Nine persons have been arrested from Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly indulging in violence, threatening and intimidating businessmen and forcing them to close their establishments to protest the abrogatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019