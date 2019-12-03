Saudi king invites Qatar's emir to Riyadh summit: Qatar media

Saudi Arabia's King Salman invited Qatar's emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media reported Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted.

"The emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from ... Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the meeting of the 40th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council supreme council in the capital Riyadh on December 10," the Qatar News Agency reported.

