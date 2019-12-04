UK, France, Germany, Turkey say attacks on civilians in Syria must end
All attacks against Syrian civilians, including in the rebel-held area of Idlib, must end, the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Turkey agreed on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in London.
"The leaders said they would work to create the conditions for the safe, voluntary and sustainable return of refugees and that the fight must be continued against terrorism in all its forms," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.
Johnson, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Angela Merkel and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan also said they supported U.N. Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, in efforts to move forward with a Libyan-owned political process to end conflict in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
