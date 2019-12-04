Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 08:48 IST
UPDATE 7-Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
Image Credit: Flickr

High-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk testified at his defamation trial on Tuesday that his "pedo guy" Twitter message at the center of the case was not meant to be taken literally and was sent in response to an "unprovoked" insult he received from the man now suing him. Musk, 48, the billionaire chief executive of electric carmaker Tesla Inc and founder of the rocket company SpaceX, also apologized to the plaintiff from the witness stand in the packed Los Angeles courtroom.

Musk was the first witness called to testify in the lawsuit brought against him by British cave diver who gained fame for his lead role in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year. The diver, Vernon Unsworth, has accused Musk of falsely labeling him a pedophile on Twitter and is seeking unspecified punitive and other money damages.

The case stems from an offer Musk made to furnish a mini-submarine to assist in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue in July 2018. Unsworth told CNN on July 13, 2018, three days after the rescue was successfully completed, that Musk's offer was a "PR stunt" and that Musk should "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Two days later, Musk lashed out at Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one which called the cave diver a "pedo guy." Musk later apologized for the comment, saying the term was a common insult in South Africa where he grew up. Unsworth has called the slur a lie that harmed his reputation.

'RANDOM, CREEPY GUY'

Under questioning from Unsworth's lawyer, after five women and three men were seated as jurors in the case, Musk insisted the tweet in question was his reaction to "an unprovoked attack on what was a good-natured attempt to help the kids."

"It was wrong and insulting, and so I insulted him back," Musk said of his exchange with Unsworth, adding, "I thought he was just some random creepy guy" and was "unrelated to the rescue." Pressed further by the plaintiff's attorney Lin Wood, Musk testified he did not mean for his tweet about Unsworth to be taken literally.

"I assume he did not mean to sodomize me with a submarine ... Just as I didn't literally mean he was a pedophile," he said. "I apologized in a tweet and again in the (pretrial) deposition, and I'll say it again - I apologize to Mr. Unsworth," Musk said looking directly at the plaintiff, who sat stone-faced through Musk's testimony.

Musk was expected to return to the witness stand on Wednesday for more questioning by his own lawyers. U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson has explained the case hinges on whether a reasonable person would take Musk's Twitter statement to mean that he was calling Unsworth a pedophile.

To win the defamation case, Unsworth needs to show that Musk was negligent in publishing a falsehood that clearly identified the plaintiff and caused him harm. "Actual malice" on Musk's part does not need to be proven because the judge has deemed Unsworth a private individual rather than a public figure. Although the case does not involve Tesla, Musk's Twitter habits have long been under close scrutiny, with investors and regulators expressing concerns about his tweets.

With 29.8 million followers, Musk's Twitter account is a major source of publicity for his Palo Alto, California-based electric car company, which does not advertise. Wood, representing Unsworth, tried to establish that Musk knew he had a high degree of influence with his Twitter followers and the public, and that the veracity of what he said thus carried significant weight.

"People say a lot of things on Twitter that aren't true," Musk said. Musk also acknowledged under oath that he was duped out of $52,000 by a man posing as a private detective to dig up information about Unsworth after it became clear a defamation suit was in the works. The investigator proved to be a con artist, Musk testified.

In an opening statement, lawyer Taylor Wilson, another member of Unsworth's legal team, said the tweet in question was more than a slip-up, and Musk had no business branding Unsworth a predator "in what should have been one of the proudest moments of his life." Musk lawyer Alex Spiro countered that Unsworth did not act after the tweet like a man who suffered because of it.

"The plaintiff is saying he has been horribly damaged, and deserves money," Spiro said. "He doesn't."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Davis, James help Lakers hold off Nuggets

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while battling an illness, LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-96 on Tuesday night. Dwight Howard scored 13 p...

IT raids at residence of Cong candidate for Ranebennur seat in

Officials of the Income Tax and Excise department jointly carried out raids at the residence of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment K B Koliwad, drawing the ire of the party workers. The searches took place on Tuesday night...

President Kovind greets Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and said that nation is proud of their commitment towards the maritime security. On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and...

India successfully carries out night test-firing of Prithvi Ballistic missile

India on Tuesday successfully carried out a night test-firing of the over 300 km strike-range Prithvi ballistic missile off the coast of Balasore. The test was conducted by the Strategic Forces Command.In November India had successfully car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019