Indian Envoy discusses energy cooperation with US Senator Bill Cassidy
India ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (local time) met Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy and discussed the expanding cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.
India ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (local time) met Republican Senator from Louisiana Bill Cassidy and discussed the expanding cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries. "A great pleasure to meet Senator @SenBillCassidy of #Louisiana at the #CapitolHill office to brief him on the #India-#US relationship, in general, and our burgeoning energy cooperation, in particular," the ambassador tweeted.
The United States and India have a long and successful strategic partnership in the energy sector. The energy cooperation between the two countries, which is technical, economic, and bilateral, is strengthening year after year. US-based Tellurian and India's Petronet signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for up to five million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CEO's of the energy sector in Houston city in September.
"The MoU signed in Houston is a part of wider energy cooperation under the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership and will further deepen our energy trade and investment relationship," India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet. India has been sourcing liquified natural gas (LNG) and crude oil from the US, with Indian companies investing nearly USD 4 billion in US shale gas assets. To meet its large energy demand, India has become the sixth-largest buyer of US LNG. (ANI)
