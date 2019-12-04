Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian Muslims handed jail terms for missing prayers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:22 IST
Malaysian Muslims handed jail terms for missing prayers
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six Malaysian Muslims have reportedly been handed one-month jail terms for skipping prayers in violation of Islamic laws, sparking fresh concern Wednesday about rising religious conservatism in the multi-ethnic country. Attending Friday prayers is obligatory for Muslim men in Malaysia, but it is rare for such harsh punishments to be meted out for missing them.

Aged 17 to 35, the men had been caught having a picnic by a waterfall instead of taking part in prayers on a Friday, the holiest day of the week for Muslims, the newspaper Harian Metro reported. They were also fined between 2,400 and 2,500 ringgit (USD 575-$600) each after pleading guilty Sunday in a sharia court in the conservative northeastern state of Terengganu.

They are still free on bail while they appeal the sentences. They could have been jailed for a maximum of two years under Muslim-majority Malaysia's sharia laws. "The alleged failure to attend Friday prayers is a personal matter," Zaid Malek, from rights group Lawyers for Liberty, said in a statement.

"While such acts may be considered improper by some in Muslim society, criminal punishment is excessive and not the way to address them." He also said the sentences ran counter to pledges from the religious affairs minister to focus on rehabilitation of criminals, rather than punishment. Critics said the case highlighted that a traditionally tolerant brand of Islam in Malaysia was being eroded, and it came weeks after four men were caned for having gay sex in violation of sharia laws.

Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with sharia courts handling some cases for Muslim citizens. Some 60 percent of Malaysia's 32 million people are ethnic Malay Muslims and the country is also home to substantial ethnic Indian and Chinese communities, who do not usually follow Islam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for December

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand. We hereby inform you that in order to ali...

OPPO to Showcase Technology Vision at the Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad and deep integration of cutting-edge te...

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

The womens marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometers north to the city of Sapporo.Tokyo 2020 ...

It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a little bit crazy for them to think about the Premier League title. The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. Its done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019