Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Why people share fake news on social media decoded'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:28 IST
'Why people share fake news on social media decoded'

People may feel less unethical about sharing misinformation on social media if they repeatedly encounter the fake news item, even when they don't believe it, according to a study involving more than 2,500 people. The researchers, including one of Indian Origin -- Medha Raj from the University of Southern California in the US -- said seeing a fake headline just once leads individuals to temper their disapproval of the misinformation when they see it a second, third, or fourth time.

As part of the study, published in the journal Psychological Science, the researchers asked online survey participants to rate how unethical or acceptable they thought it was to publish a fake headline, and the likelihood that they would "like", share, and block or unfollow the person who posted it. They found that the participants rated headlines they had seen more than once as less unethical to publish than headlines they saw for the first time.

The participants also said they were more likely to "like" and share a previously seen headline, and less likely to block or unfollow the person who posted it, according to the study. However, they did not rate a previously seen headline as significantly more accurate than new ones.

So the main results cannot be explained by a tendency to misremember false headlines as true, the researchers said. The team also noted that efforts used by social media companies to curtail misinformation mainly focussed on helping people distinguish fact from fiction.

They quoted the example of Facebook which has tried informing users when they try to share news that fact-checkers have flagged as false. The researchers cautioned that such strategies may fail if users feel more comfortable sharing misinformation they know is fake when they have seen it before.

According to the scientists, repeating misinformation gives it a "ring of truthfulness" which can increase people's tendency to give it a moral pass, irrespective of whether they believe it. Merely imagining misinformation as if it were true can have a similar effect, they said.

"The results should be of interest to citizens of contemporary democracies. Misinformation can stoke political polarization and undermine democracy, so it is important for people to understand when and why it spreads," said study co-author Daniel Effron from London Business School in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Streets main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase-one trade deal.Washingto...

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditer General CAG representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj...

Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan Oasys, Chennai Wins the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award at Connect 2019

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan, Founder Managing Director of Oasys Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd OASYS, a renowned technology solutions firm has been endowed with the prestigious CII CONNECT 2019 Award for Entr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019