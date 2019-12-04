People News Roundup: South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

South Korean actor found dead in latest K-pop tragedy

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead in his home, police said on Wednesday, the country's third young celebrity to die in the past two months amid growing debate about the intense social pressures artists face. In an unrelated case, K-pop star Kang Daniel's management agency Konnect Entertainment said the former member of the hit boy band Wanna One had decided to take a break from his performing schedules due to "depression and panic attacks."

