Russia did not help with probe into murder of Georgian in Berlin- Merkel
Germany took the decision to expel two Russian embassy employees after it became clear that Russia was not cooperating with an investigation into the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"I meet the Russian president next week and I will inform him," Merkel said at the NATO summit in England. "We took this decision because we did not see that Russia was supporting us in clearing this murder."
German federal prosecutors suspect Russian or Chechen involvement in the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili who was shot twice in the head in a central Berlin park in August as he was heading to a mosque.
