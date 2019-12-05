Multiple injured in shooting at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor base

Multiple people have been injured, including two critically, in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, local news reports has said. A spokesman for the US base would only say that security forces had responded to reports of a shooting at around 2.30 pm local time and that the base was on lockdown.

Local news reports said the shooter had killed himself. Hawaii News Now said several civilians were among the gunshot victims.

