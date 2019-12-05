Paris transport strike extended until Monday

Paris, Dec 5 (AFP) Public transport workers in Paris will remain on strike until Monday, unions said Thursday on the first day of a national work stoppage over pension reforms. Nearly all the striking workers voted to remain off the job until Monday, Thierry Babec of UNSA union said, adding that the network would remain "at a virtual standstill" if the government did not abandon the reforms.

Only two the 16 Paris metro lines were operating normally during rush hour Thursday morning. Service on the heavily used suburban rail lines crossing the city and on buses and trams were also heavily disrupted.

Anticipating the worst travel chaos in years, many employees were working from home on Thursday. Those who did venture out travelled mainly by car, bicycle, electric scooter or on foot. (AFP) SCY SCY

