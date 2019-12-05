Left Menu
Maldives wants to restructure debt to China

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Maldives foreign minister says his country needs to restructure its massive debt to China, which he says has put the Indian ocean archipelago in a difficult situation. Abdulla Shahid said the country's Chinese debt currently totals about $1.4 billion.

He told reporters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday that he is currently consulting with the Chinese government on this. The Chinese loans have been given for housing projects, a bridge connecting the airport island with the capital island, Male, and some state-owned enterprises.

Shahid said the loans were "unreasonable borrowings" by the previous government. Since the government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came into power last year, Maldives has begun a shift away from China toward traditional ally India.

