Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, take 19 of crew hostage

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:38 IST
Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, take 19 of crew hostage

Johannesburg, Dec 5 (AP) Pirates boarded a Greek-owned oil tanker off Nigeria and kidnapped 19 Indian and Turkish crew members in what have become the world's most dangerous waters for such attacks. A statement on Wednesday by the owner and Hong Kong-based managers said the Nave Constellation ship was boarded late Tuesday by armed men after it departed the Bonny Offshore Terminal in “fully laden condition."

All but one of the crew members taken hostage are Indian nationals, the statement by owner Navios and Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management said. Seven crew members remained on board and were told to take the ship to a safer position, the statement said.

"All appropriate authorities” have been alerted, and “all the necessary action is being taken to secure their well-being and early release,” said the statement. The families have been informed, it said. The ship was not damaged, the statement said.

The International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea now accounts for about 82 per cent of crew kidnappings in the world, and Nigeria has reported more attacks than any other country. “Recently, there has been a noticeable increase in attacks/hijackings/kidnapping of crews off these areas,” the bureau's guidance says of Nigeria's oil-rich coast.

The pirates, often well-armed and violent, in many instances have seized ships for many days, ransacking them for fuel. "Generally, all waters in/off Nigeria remain risky," the guidance says, noting that many attacks may have gone unreported in waters busy with traffic serving one of Africa's largest oil producers.

Earlier this year the United States and 33 other countries carried out weeks of maritime training in the Gulf of Guinea to improve safety against pirates and better monitor the coastline. Attendees noted the need for better infrastructure, funding and coordination in a region where multiple languages including English, French, Spanish and Portuguese are spoken. (AP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Surging Steelers visit slumping Cardinals

With December football in full swing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where they always seem to be -- in the middle of a postseason push. The young and slumping Arizona Cardinals could do worse than using the Steelers as a model as they p...

Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Washington, Dec 5 AFP A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he will win, after the Democratic speaker of the House gave the greenlight for impeachment.The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab, husband prime suspect

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district in front of her five-year-old daughter who was accompanying her, police said. The womans husband has emerged as prime suspect in the case, they said.Sar...

India's air passenger traffic grows 3.6 pc in Oct; pace slower than seen in '18: IATA

Indias domestic air passenger traffic grew 3.6 per cent in October but the expansion was slower than last year, reflecting general economic slowdown and disruptive impact of Jet Airways collapse, according to IATA. The International Air Tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019