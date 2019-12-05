At least 10 dead, over 2 dozen hurt in Mexico bus crash

Mexico City, Dec 5 (AP) At least 10 people are reportedly dead and more than two dozen injured after a bus crash in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The chief of firefighters and civil defense for the town of Saucillo tells El Heraldo de Juarez that the accident was reported before dawn on Thursday.

He said it was traveling from the border city of Ciudad Juarez to Torreon and that authorities did not yet know what caused the crash. The official said 10 passengers died and about 28 were hurt. El Heraldo did not name him but posted video of the interview. The paper later updated that 12 were killed, but without saying where that information came from.

Images showed the "pirate" or irregular bus lying on its side along the Pan-American Highway. (AP) SCY SCY

