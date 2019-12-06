Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Santa Claus dives into hot climate issue in Paris aquarium

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Santa Claus dives into hot climate issue in Paris aquarium
Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Santa Claus dives into hot climate issue in Paris aquarium

In a change of scene, Santa Claus is donning flippers and a diving mask along with his traditional red-and-white outfit to scuba dive in a Paris aquarium as he teaches kids about global warming and climate issues during the festive season. The aquatic Santa, a professional diver, and biologist may be found swimming among the fish and even a zebra shark every day during the holiday weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mexico, top U.S. law official Barr had 'good meeting' on cartel threat -president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and senior government officials had a good meeting with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday about the threat of Mexican drug cartels.Barr met various senior officials after U....

"Tired, afraid, fed up": a grenade found in one Madrid social centre hits a nerve

A minors reception centre in Madrid became the focus for clashing views on immigration and social welfare on Thursday, after police defused a grenade found there a day earlier.The row around the centre, in the suburb of Hortaleza, crystalli...

Gerry Garcia's Alligator guitar could sell for $400,000 at L.A. auction

A battered Fender Stratocaster played by the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia could fetch up to 400,000 at an auction in Los Angeles next week.The guitar, nicknamed Alligator because of the distinctive green alligator sticker on the...

Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a tough challenge to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in Nove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019