Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Indian police kill 4 men suspected of raping vet, draw cheers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:41 IST
UPDATE 3-Indian police kill 4 men suspected of raping vet, draw cheers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian police shot dead four men on Friday who was suspected of raping and killing a 27-year-old veterinarian in the city of Hyderabad, a police official told Reuters, drawing applause from her family and citizens outraged over crimes against women. The men had been in police custody and were shot near the scene of last week's crime, said N Prakash Reddy, a deputy commissioner of police in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad.

"In the morning, at around 6-6.30, our persons have come to reconstruct the scene of the crime and the accused have tried to snatch their weapons, and there was a cross-fire. In this, all the four accused have died. Two policemen have been injured," Reddy said. No details were immediately available about how many police had escorted the four accused and whether they were handcuffed or roped together as is usually the case.

Earlier a local police officer had put the time of the deaths at around 3:30 a.m. (2200 GMT Thursday). There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy. Indian police have frequently been accused of extra-judicial killings, called "encounters", especially in gangland wars in Mumbai and insurrections in Punjab and Kashmir. Top police officers involved in such killings were called "encounter specialists" and were the subject of several movies.

During the past week, thousands of Indians have protested in several cities following the alleged rape and murder of the veterinarian. The woman, who cannot be named under Indian law, had left home for an appointment on her motor-scooter and later called her sister to say she had a flat tyre. She said a lorry driver had offered to help and that she was waiting near a toll plaza.

Local media said she was taken behind a line of trucks, raped and asphyxiated and her dead body then set alight on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Four men aged between 20 and 28 years were arrested. Her family welcomed the news of the killings of the alleged perpetrators.

"It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," Reuters partner ANI quoted her father as saying. UNABATED

Crimes against women have been unabated despite tough new laws that were enacted following the 2012 rape and murder of a woman in a Delhi bus that led to an outpouring of anger across the country. Despite the setting up of fast track courts, cases have moved slowly, for lack of witnesses and the inability of many families to go through the long legal process.

Many Indians applauded the killings on Friday, taking to Twitter to support the police. "Not sure whether this is right or wrong but feeling very happy..just hope and pray that the ones killed were the real criminals..#hyderabadpolice," wrote one user.

"Quick Justice like this will inculcate fear into the Dirty minds. Our sincere prayers have been answered #hyderabadpolice Hats off," actress Ammu Abhirami posted. In Uttar Pradesh state, where a rape victim was set ablaze on Thursday while she was on her way to court, opposition politician Mayawati said the police there should take "inspiration" from what happened in Hyderabad.

Indian police registered more than 32,500 cases of rape in 2017, according to the most recent government data. But courts disposed off only about 18,300 cases related to rape that year, leaving more than 127,800 cases pending at the end of 2017. But some people said the lack of progress in the courts did not mean the police had a free hand to dispense justice.

"This isn't instant justice - this is the absence of justice. We're not going to make women safer by abandoning the rule of law - is that so hard to understand?," said Rukmini S., an Indian columnist in a tweet. Supreme Court lawyer Vrinda Grover said the police who were involved in Friday's incident should face an inquiry, but in all likelihood would be rewarded with medals. "Killing accused like this is a short cut, but in the long run this won't work, it will carry its own consequences."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Costner sets investigative drama 'ISB' at ABC

Actor Kevin Costner will star and executive produce ABCs new investigative drama series ISB. The show, which Costner will also write with Aaron Helbing, revolves around the elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch ISB.The a...

With CAB, Centre wants to change demography of northeast: Manipur MP

The government is trying to alter the demographic profile of the Northeast by dumping outsiders in the volatile region under the garb of the citizenship bill, a Lok Sabha member from Manipur alleged on Friday. Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People...

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam Nagpur, Dec 6 PTIMaharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB,...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019