2 Taliban terrorists killed in raid in Pakistan

  Peshawar
  Updated: 06-12-2019 20:06 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 19:44 IST
Two most wanted Taliban terrorists were killed in a fierce gun battle on Friday after the security forces raided their hideout in restive Northwest Pakistan. Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel carried out the raid on the hideout in the Zafarabad colony in Dikhan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, triggering a fierce gun battle, the police said.

The security personnel challenged the terrorists who instead of surrendering started firing at them. In exchange for heavy firing which lasted hours, most wanted terrorist Amir Garnedi and his accomplice Gulam Gillani of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Kehrayra group were killed, the police said, adding that it was a joint operation.

The security forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout, it said. The duo was wanted in several incidents of terrorism, police said.

A search operation has been started in the area and security has been beefed up at all the entry and exit routes of the city. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed violent militant attacks since the homegrown Islamist insurgency rose in 2007.

A terrorist attack by Pakistani Taliban on an army-run school in the provincial capital Peshawar in 2014 claimed nearly 150 lives, mostly children.

