Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's PM Imran Khan to attend Kuala Lumpur summit to find solution for Muslims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:20 IST
Pak's PM Imran Khan to attend Kuala Lumpur summit to find solution for Muslims
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Malaysia that would provide him an opportunity to exchange views and find a solution to the challenges facing the Muslim world particularly governance, development, terrorism, and Islamophobia, the Foreign Office said on Friday. The Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit would be held on December 18-20 and is an initiative of Malaysian Prime Minister Mohamad Mahathir together with the participation of leaders, scholars, and intellectuals to exchange views on the current challenges and to work together to address them.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will be participating in the KL Summit on the invitation of Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mohamad Mahathir. The KL Summit would provide Pakistan with the opportunity to exchange views and find solutions to the challenges facing the Muslim world particularly governance, development, terrorism, and Islamophobia," FO's spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said during the weekly press briefing. He also said that Prime Minister Khan is also scheduled to reconvene the first-ever Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in December in Geneva.

GRF is the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century and will be hosted by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on December 17 and 18. "The GRF is being organized in recognition of Pakistan's generosity, hospitality, and compassion in hosting Afghan Refugees for over 40 years," Faisal said.

During the briefing, Faisal also said that Pakistan was disappointed over the recently released Japan-India joint statement over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan. "Japan is well aware of how much Pakistan has suffered and sacrificed in its counter-terrorism efforts. Our counter-terrorism contributions were publicly acknowledged by the then Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (now Defence Minister) during his visit to Pakistan in January 2018," he said.

India and Japan recently in a joint statement under their new framework of two-plus-two dialogue voiced serious concern over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take "resolute and irreversible" action to contain terrorism. Talking about Kashmir, the FO alleged that the humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir was worsening with the continued military lockdown and complete communication blackout.

"The Indian government should immediately restore internet and mobile phone services, release all prisoners, and allow the independent media and international human rights observers to visit the region to independently observe the situation of the Kashmiri people," Faisal said. On August 5, India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, evoking a sharp response from Pakistan.

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

French SNCF says railway traffic will still be disrupted Monday

French railways company SNCF said on Friday it expected rail traffic would still be heavily disrupted on Monday, based on statements from transport unions.Over the weekend, we expect to see a level of disruption similar to the past two days...

My sisters, snatch power from men by contesting polls: Priyanka Gandhi on increasing crime against women

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a clarion call asking women to come forward and snatch power from the men by contesting elections for the Panchaya...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rodgers aims for the top after extending Leicester contract until 2025

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he wants to lead the club back to the summit of the Premier League after extending his contract with the Foxes until June 2025.Rodgers, who left Scottish side Celtic to take charge ...

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Politically vulnerable Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are eager to move quickly on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, and focus on other topics such as healthcare costs and repairing infrastructure. De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019