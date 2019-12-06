Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosnia postpones repatriation of ex-IS fighters from Syria

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sarajevo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 22:35 IST
Bosnia postpones repatriation of ex-IS fighters from Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bosnia said on Friday that the repatriation of nine ex-Islamic State fighters, along with wives and children, from Syria that had been planned for this weekend, would be delayed until further notice. The chairman of Bosnia's tripartite presidency Zeljko Komsic said this week the group would return home this weekend.

But Bosnia's security ministry, citing "sudden and unforeseen circumstances in Syria", said the group - all Bosnian citizens - had been put off indefinitely. It did not elaborate. The ministry was in contact with international partners to organize the transfer when conditions improved.

Hundreds of Bosnian citizens are believed to have left Europe to fight for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and many are now in detention camps waiting to be handed over to their countries of origin. In October, Bosnia's security minister said the country was preparing to take back and try nine of its nationals suspected of fighting for Islamic State in Syria but their return was postponed after Turkey launched a military incursion into northeast Syria to fight Kurdish militia.

Islamic State lost its last territorial foothold in Syria in March of this year and many of its militants are now believed to be in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: PM arrives to attend conference of DGPs, IGPs, Maha CM Thackeray receives him at airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here. It was the first meeting between them after Thackerays recently ascension to the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Home Min...

Boris Johnson branded racist over 'people of colour' subtitle gaffe

London, Dec 6 AFP Britains prime minister Boris Johnson was mistakenly accused of racism on social media Friday after he was misquoted in a video. Multiple tweets 1,2,3 shared hundreds of times accused the British leader of claiming he want...

Bosnia postpones repatriation of ex-IS fighters from Syria

Bosnia said on Friday that the repatriation of nine ex-Islamic State fighters, along with wives and children, from Syria that had been planned for this weekend, would be delayed until further notice.The chairman of Bosnias tripartite presid...

Clamour as Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in Madrid

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Madrid on Friday to join thousands of other young people in a march to demand world leaders take real action against climate change. After making it through a swarm of media cameras and microphones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019