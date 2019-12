Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* FROM JAN. 1 TO DEC. 5, 1,276 INDIVIDUAL CASES OF MEASLES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN 31 U.S. STATES - CDC

* U.S. RECORDS 8 CASES OF MEASLES IN NOV 2019 - CDC Source: http://bit.ly/2Yn4jJD

