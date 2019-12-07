Left Menu
UPDATE 12-Saudi airman suspected in shooting at U.S. Navy base that left four dead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 00:59 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting attack at a U.S. Navy base in Florida in which four people were killed and eight were injured on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. Four people including the shooter were killed in the episode at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Navy and local sheriff's office said, the second deadly shooting at a U.S. military installation this week.

U.S President Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia's King Salman called him to send condolences and his sympathy to the victims. "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the suspect was a Saudi national attending training at the base as part of a long-standing Navy program open to U.S. allies. The motive for the violence was still under investigation. "There is obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi Air Force and then to be here training on our soil," DeSantis said at a news conference on Friday. "The government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims. They are going to owe a debt here, given that this was one of their individuals."

The suspect fired a handgun in the attack, which played out over two floors in classroom building at a base whose main function is training. "Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of a movie," Sheriff David Morgan said.

The first reports of an "active shooter" on the base came through to the Escambia County sheriff's office at about 6:51 a.m., officials said. A few minutes later, a sheriff's deputy fatally shot the shooter in a classroom on the base, Morgan said.

In recent weeks, 18 naval aviators and two aircrew members from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces were training with the U.S. Navy, including a stint at Pensacola, according to a Nov. 15 press release from the Navy. It was not clear if the suspected shooter was part of that delegation. The delegation came under a Navy program that offers training to U.S. allies, known as the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity.

The Saudi trainees went "through the same student naval aviator or aircrew training that their U.S. Navy counterparts experience," the press release said. Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington did not respond to questions.

Two sheriff's deputies were injured, one shot in the arm, the other in the knee, but both were expected to survive, officials said at the news conference. Eight people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said.

Sheriff's officials said one of the three victims died after being taken to the hospital, but it was unclear whether that victim was one of the eight who arrived at Baptist. Bowers declined to say. While military bases house the nation's most powerful armaments, military personnel normally are restricted from carrying weapons on base unless they are part of their daily duties. Nonetheless U.S. military bases have seen deadly mass shootings before, including one in Ford Hood, Texas, in 2009 that left 13 dead and one at the Washington Navy Yard in 2013 that killed 12.

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life. The Pensacola base, which is near Florida's border with Alabama, is a major training site for the Navy and home to its aerobatic flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels. The base employs more than about 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said at the news conference that the base is "an incredibly important part of our community." "We're a military town," he said. "Our hearts and prayers are connected to all of those that serve us every day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

