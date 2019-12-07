Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union leaders harassed in Brazil's textile factories - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:31 IST
Union leaders harassed in Brazil's textile factories - report

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Women labor leaders in Brazil face harassment and isolation in the grueling textile industry, where they are singled out for their union involvement, according to a report made public this week.

Interviews with about 250 women by the non-profit Instituto Observatorio Social over four months this year found they faced sexual harassment and humiliation in the workplace, with union leaders singled out for abuse. Brazil has the fourth largest garment production industry in the world, with about 1.5 million workers, most of them women, according to the Brazilian Textile Industry Association (Abit).

The research focused on six cities that produce garments and shoes. It found widespread sexual harassment, as well as bullying and poor working conditions in local factories. "Workers who are labor leaders reported that not only are they under stronger surveillance, but so is anyone that gets near them," said the report.

"In one case, even the intention of signing up for an union resulted in the worker's lay-off." One labor leader interviewed in the report said workers had been fired for speaking to her.

"It was not an isolated case," said Cida Trajano, president of the National Confederation of Apparel Workers, who worked on the research. "It happens all over the country." The report was financed by C&A Foundation, which partners with the Thomson Reuters Foundation on its human trafficking coverage.

While conditions in factories can be poor, they are a far cry from the worst the industry has to offer, said Renato Bignami, a labor inspector who coordinated a pact between anti-slavery organizations and textile companies to promote decent labor conditions. The textile industry in Brazil is fragmented and informal, with thousands of immigrant subcontractors from Bolivia and Paraguay sewing clothes in sweatshops.

Bignami said the worst abuses such as debt servitude mostly occur out of the sight of union leaders. While factories offer formal employment and mainly use Brazilian workers, sweatshops tend to be smaller, operate informally and use migrants.

"(In factories) the violence women are subjected to is significant," said Bignami. "(But in sweatshops) you will find the most perverse forms of violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation -Reddit

Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britains election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation. Reuters reported on Monday that the way t...

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95 of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85 by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans exp...

UPDATE 17-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida Navy base

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. ...

Johnson, Corbyn clash in final debate before UK election

London, Dec 7 AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed Friday night in the last head-to-head debate before a general election in six days - an underpowered showdown that saw both men s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019