Congressional legislation introduced to name post office after slain Sikh police officer Dhaliwal

A US lawmaker on Friday introduced legislation to name a post office in Houston after the slain Sikh Police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty on September 27.

The bill, tabled by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher in the House of Representatives, provides that the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston be named the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office". "Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," said Congresswoman Fletcher.

"The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all," she said. "I am honored to be able to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly," the lawmaker said.

"This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community," said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia. "Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity. Thanks to Congresswoman Fletcher for honouring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of this legislation," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In 2015, Deputy Dhaliwal became the first Sikh-American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard. Last month, the Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so.

The parents of the slain Sikh Police officer have welcomed the legislation. "The support and kindness we have received from the Houston community and people around the country have been both inspiring and comforting in this difficult time," said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, father of Dhaliwal.

"My family is grateful to Congresswoman Fletcher for her work to recognize my son's legacy and his love for the people of this city. We urge everyone, Sikh or not, to remember Sandeep by following his example of seva and committing to doing good for those around you wherever you live," he said. Sim J. Singh, a senior manager of policy and advocacy for the Sikh Coalition, said that the community is grateful to Fletcher and the entire Houston delegation for their continued efforts to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal and his impact.

"We will continue to work to find ways to honour the deputy's legacy and ensure that Sikh Americans can serve in all professions, including uniformed public service," Singh said.

