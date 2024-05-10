Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that women were exploited...: Amit Shah slams Bengal CM over Sandeshkhali issue

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali issue, saying she should be ashamed of the religious exploitation of women despite being a woman Chief Minister. He assured the women of West Bengal that the CBI is investigating the Sandeshkhali incident and the accused will face punishment under the BJP-led government.

Addressing a public rally in Nadia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that women were exploited based on religion for years despite having a woman Chief Minister in the state and this was done by her leaders. The CBI is investigating the matter. The women of Bengal should not be worried now. We will punish each and every accused in the Sandeshkhali incident." The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets in March against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

He has accused the ruling government of carrying out a bomb attack to scare the people. However, he added that the people need not fear, as the Election Commission has deployed central forces in West Bengal to conduct a free and fair Lok Sabha election. "Mamata Banerjee, your government ranks number one in corruption in the country. Bomb attacks are being carried out to scare the people. The Election Commission has deployed the central forces and therefore no one has to fear the goons of Mamata Banerjee. No one can stop you from freely voting!" he said.

"If you want to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla, you need to give us more than 30 seats in West Bengal to Modi ji. He will ensure the implementation of the CAA and the end of corruption," he said. West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases. Polling for six Lok Sabha seats in Bengal was held across the first three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)