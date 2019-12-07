Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not defame British cave diver Vernon Unsworth by calling him a "pedo guy" in a tweet last year, a jury in Los Angeles ruled on Friday. Unsworth had sued Musk for defamation in September 2018 after the latter referred to him as "pedo guy" in a tweet sent shortly after the former had helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thai cave. This week, Unsworth testified that the tweet made him feel "humiliated, ashamed, dirty," CNN reported.

Musk had involved himself in the Thai cave rescue by instructing his employees to build a mini-submarine to help save the boys. In an interview to CNN, Unsworth had dismissed the suggestion, following which the tech billionaire fired off his "pedo guy" tweet. Unsworth had sought USD 190 billion from Musk -- USD 5 million in actual damages, USD 35 million in assumed damages and USD150 million in punitive damages.

The jury took less than two hours to decide that Musk did not defame Unsworth with the tweet. "My faith in humanity is restored," Musk said as he was leaving the courtroom on Friday after the verdict was announced. (ANI)

