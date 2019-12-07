Iraq: Gunmen open fire on demonstrators in Baghdad; 16 killed, 47 injured

The death toll in an attack by unidentified gunmen on demonstrators in a rally in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Friday rose to 16, a security official told Xinhua news agency, adding that as many as 47 people were injured in the incident, some of whom are in critical condition. The incident took place on Friday evening when unidentified gunmen in civilian vehicles broke into al-Khalani Square in central Baghdad and opened fire with their assault rifles on demonstrators gathered in the square, the official said.

"Our latest reports said that 16 protesters killed and some 47 others wounded by the attack, some of them are in critical conditions," the official said. The attack sent many people running for cover in nearby buildings and mosques.

Relentless anti-government street protests have been witnessed in Iraq since early October. People are demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)