Crash between bus and waste truck injures 12 people in Italy

  • Rome
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:23 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:02 IST
Crash between bus and waste truck injures 12 people in Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A crash between a bus and a truck collecting waste injured 12 people in Milan Saturday, Italian rescuers said. One woman involved in the accident was hospitalized in serious condition, while others were more lightly injured.

Fifteen people were on board the bus, while three were on the waste truck. The bus driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. He has been hospitalized with a concussion.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

