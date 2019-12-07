Crash between bus and waste truck injures 12 people in Italy

A crash between a bus and a truck collecting waste injured 12 people in Milan Saturday, Italian rescuers said. One woman involved in the accident was hospitalized in serious condition, while others were more lightly injured.

Fifteen people were on board the bus, while three were on the waste truck. The bus driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash. He has been hospitalized with a concussion.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

