Indian girl, 15, dies after fall from 10th floor of building in Sharjah
An Indian girl has died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah, according to a media report on Saturday. The Indian girl, 15, suffered grievous injuries after the fall on Friday, the Gulf News reported.
Police and a medical team arrived at the scene after they were alerted, the daily said. The girl was sent to Kuwaiti Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
An official told the Gulf News that the police are investigating whether the incident was a suicide. Sharjah prosecutors have ordered a post-mortem examination. The girl was a student at an Indian curriculum school in Sharjah.
Speaking to Gulf News, president of Indian Association Sharjah E P Johnson said, "It is an unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the family."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharjah
- Indian
- Gulf News
- Kuwaiti Hospital
- Indian Association Sharjah
ALSO READ
Rangers take Indian striker Bala Devi on trial
(Eds: Correcting report name)RO Manufacturers Association tells SC about recent Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on standard of water across country.
PMK condemns attack on Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy
Indians charged in money laundering gang bust in UK
Veteran filmmakers talk about Indian cinema, budgets, OTT platforms at IFFI