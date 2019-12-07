Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA has commended Pakistan for safety measures in nuclear security: FO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:41 IST
IAEA has commended Pakistan for safety measures in nuclear security: FO
Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

Pakistan on Saturday said the UN atomic watchdog IAEA has commended Islamabad for the safety measures it has taken in the field of nuclear security. Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Pakistan from December 4 to 7 to strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and IAEA in the field of nuclear security.

The FO said that the delegation, which was led by Raja Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan, Head of IAEA's Nuclear Security Division, visited the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant and "commended the nuclear security measures taken by Pakistan consistent with the IAEA recommendations". "The visit was part of the IAEA-Pakistan Nuclear Security Cooperation Programme mutually agreed in 2005 with a purpose to enhance the effectiveness of nuclear security regime in Pakistan," the FO said.

The program was extended in 2011 to include additional areas of interest and all the activities under this program are coordinated by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), the FO said. During the visit, Raja Adnan also met with Zaheer Ayub Baig, Chairman, PNRA and Muhammad Naeem, Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Nuclear security is a State's responsibility and Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen it, the FO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Children of parents with depression at higher risk of structural differences in brains: Study

Generally, children receive traits from their parents. A new study has found that parents suffering from depression transfer the condition to offspring as structural differences in brains. It further states that the condition of depression ...

Karnataka: MoD organises cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The Ministry of Defence has organised a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada. The drive began on December 1 and will conclude on December 15.According to a press release, the theme of the drive is Plastic se Raksha, Swachhta h...

More French protests see roads blocked, trains disrupted and scuffles in Paris

Truckers blocked roads in about 10 regions around France on Saturday to protest against a planned reduction in tax breaks on diesel for road transport, while train and metro services remained heavily disrupted by a strike against pension re...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019