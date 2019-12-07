IAEA has commended Pakistan for safety measures in nuclear security: FO

Pakistan on Saturday said the UN atomic watchdog IAEA has commended Islamabad for the safety measures it has taken in the field of nuclear security. Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Pakistan from December 4 to 7 to strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and IAEA in the field of nuclear security.

The FO said that the delegation, which was led by Raja Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan, Head of IAEA's Nuclear Security Division, visited the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant and "commended the nuclear security measures taken by Pakistan consistent with the IAEA recommendations". "The visit was part of the IAEA-Pakistan Nuclear Security Cooperation Programme mutually agreed in 2005 with a purpose to enhance the effectiveness of nuclear security regime in Pakistan," the FO said.

The program was extended in 2011 to include additional areas of interest and all the activities under this program are coordinated by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), the FO said. During the visit, Raja Adnan also met with Zaheer Ayub Baig, Chairman, PNRA and Muhammad Naeem, Chairman, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Nuclear security is a State's responsibility and Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen it, the FO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)