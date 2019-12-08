Shooting near Mexico's presidential residence leaves four dead - local media
Shooting on Saturday near Mexico's National Palace, the president's residence in the capital's historic downtown, has left four people dead and two people injured, Foro TV reported.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was traveling on Saturday.
