China-US trade drops by 15.2 pc in 11 months of this year

Beijing [China], Dec 8 (Sputnik/ANI): The bilateral trade between China and the United States decreased by 15.2 per cent in the first 11 months of 2019 as compared to the same period of the previous, totalling USD 494.5 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Sunday. Chinese exports to the United States dropped by 12.5 per cent to $ 383.5 billion between January to November, while imports from the US to China saw a 23.3 per cent decrease year-on-year, reaching USD 110.9 billion, the agency said.

China bought USD 10.9 billion worth of goods from America in November, while it exported USD 35.5 billion worth of goods to the later. The world's two leading economies have been engaged in a trade war for over a year over what US President Donald Trump deemed unfair economic conditions and non-competitive behaviour from China.

China has denied such claims, saying that the trade row is not beneficial to either side or the world economy. The standoff translated into tit-for-tat hiking of tariffs on imported goods between the countries. (Sputnik/ANI)

