Saudi shooter believed to have acted alone in U.S. Navy base rampage - FBI
Investigators believe a Saudi Air Force lieutenant acted alone on Friday when he killed three people and wounded eight at a U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, the lead FBI investigator told a news conference on Sunday.
Rachel Rojas, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office, said the shooter used a Glock 45 9mm handgun that he had purchased legally.
