Finland's Sanna Marin, 34, wins party's backing to become world's youngest PM

Finland's Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday selected 34-year old Transport Minister Sanna Marin to become the youngest head of government in the country's history.

  • Helsinki
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 12:14 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 12:14 IST
Sanna Marin narrowly won a vote carried out by the SDP on Sunday to replace former Prime Minister Antti Rinne. Image Credit: ANI

Finland's Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday selected 34-year old Transport Minister Sanna Marin to become the youngest head of government in the country's history. Marin, who narrowly won a vote carried out by the SDP to replace former premier Antti Rinne, will also become the world's youngest Prime Minister, ahead of Ukraine's 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk, reported Sputnik.

At 34, Marin is two years younger than long-time Centre Party leader Esko Aho, who became Finland's Prime Minister in 1991 at the age of 36. Marin has been serving as the country's Minister of Transport and Communications since June. She also led the Social Democratic party during Rinne's extended sick leave last winter.

Rinne had to step down from the post of Prime Minister after a key coalition partner, the Center Party, withdrew its support, citing lack of trust. Marin's nomination is yet to received parliament's and the President's nod. (ANI)

