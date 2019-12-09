Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-At least 5 dead, some still missing after New Zealand volcano erupts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:43 IST
UPDATE 10-At least 5 dead, some still missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand police said early on Tuesday they did not expect to find any more survivors from a volcanic eruption that killed at least five people, injured up to 20 and left an unknown number unaccounted for.

The volcano, off New Zealand's North Island, erupted suddenly on Monday at about 2:11 p.m. (0111 GMT), spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air. About 50 people, New Zealanders as well as foreign tourists, were feared to have been nearby at the time and several were seen near the rim of the crater minutes before the eruption.

Police said in their statement that there were no more signs of life on White Island after rescue helicopters and other aircraft conducted a number of aerial reconnaissance flights, though it was unclear how many people were unaccounted for. The rescue services have been unable to reach White Island as it remains too dangerous.

"Police believe that anyone who could have been taken from the island alive were rescued at the time of the evacuation," the statement said. "Police (are) working urgently to confirm the exact number of those who have died..." it said, adding that a ship would approach the island at first light on Tuesday to deploy drones and observational equipment to further assess the situation.

Many day tours visit the island regularly, and one from the Ovation of the Seas cruise liner was there at the time. A crater rim camera owned and operated by New Zealand science agency GeoNet shows groups of people walking toward and away from the rim inside the crater, from which white vapour constantly billows, in the hour leading up to the eruption.

At 2:00 p.m. the crater rim camera catches a group of people - tiny specks in relation to the vast volcano - right at the edge of the rim. At 2:10 p.m. - just a minute before the eruption - the group is headed away from the rim, following a well-worn track across the crater. DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN

White Island is about 50 km (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island and huge plumes were visible from the mainland. Volcanologists said the ash plume shot 12,000 feet (3,658 m) into the air. "White Island has been a disaster waiting to happen for many years," said Ray Cas, a professor emeritus at Monash University, in comments published by the Australian Science Media Centre.

"Having visited it twice, I have always felt that it was too dangerous to allow the daily tour groups that visit the uninhabited island volcano by boat and helicopter. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern landed in Whakatane late on Monday and met rescue teams.

"We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas," she told a news conference earlier. "I know there will be a huge amount of concern and anxiety for those who had loved ones on or around the island at the time. I can assure them that the police are doing everything they can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Dress Diana wore as she danced with Travolta up for auction

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner is up for auction on Monday, with an estimated price tag of 250,000-300,000 pounds 320,750 - 384,900. The off-the-sho...

Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City

Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. Chennai City have played only one match this season. They won 1-0 a...

Ranji: Shaw, Rahane hit half centuries as Mumbai score 362/8

Test specialist Ajinkya Ranahe and young opener Prithvi Shaw struck gritty fifties as Mumbai ended day one of their Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda at 3628 here on Monday. While Rahanes patient 79 off 145 balls pulled Mumbai out of...

DDA to redevelop 378 JJ clusters: Puri

The Delhi Development Authority will redevelop 378 JJ clusters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana urban, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.The decision was taken after the Delhi Urban Shelter Impro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019