Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police launch free counter-terror online course for public

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:45 IST
UK police launch free counter-terror online course for public
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK's police chiefs on Monday opened up their counter-terrorism training module as a free online course for members of the public to create greater vigilance against attacks. The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) is calling on people to sign up to their "award-winning" eLearning package, called ACT [Action Counters Terrorism] Awareness, which was previously only available to staff working in crowded places like shopping centers and entertainment venues.

The NPCC said that while the decision is not a response to the November 29 London Bridge terrorist attack that claimed two lives, the knife rampage by Usman Khan just days ago was a "stark reminder" of the ongoing terror threat faced by the UK. "ACT Awareness eLearning is especially useful for anyone working in or regularly visiting crowded places," says Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D'Orsi, Senior National Coordinator for Protective Security for the NPCC.

"The threat level remains at Substantial – meaning an attack is likely – so giving everyone the chance to be extra eyes and ears for police and local security teams helps to keep all communities safe," she said, adding that the Christmas festive period being an extra busy time makes it the right time to make the course more widely available. ACT Awareness is made up of seven modules that take a few minutes each to complete. Trainees can pause and re-join at any time. In total it takes around 45 minutes, with experts saying it would help to prevent an attack or help save lives if terror was to strike.

The training modules are open to anyone who wants to become a so-called "CT (Counter-Terror) Citizen", so they can learn how to spot the signs of suspicious behavior and understand what to do in the event of a major incident. Examples of suspicious activity include taking notes or photos of security arrangements or inspecting CCTV cameras in an unusual way. Others cited are receiving deliveries for unusual items bought online, holding passports or other documents in different names for no obvious reasons or long periods traveling abroad but being vague about where they have gone.

It also includes overt potential terrorist plotting such as buying or storing large amounts of chemicals and hiring large vehicles or similar for no obvious reasons. The program was originally devised in partnership with retail giant Marks and Spencer, and participants needed to be signed up by their employers. Now the online learning package will be available free of charge to anyone who wants to take part.

So far around 350,000 people have taken part in the eLearning, from nearly 6,000 registered companies. The attack last month had involved a number of members of the public intervening to try and restrain Usman Khan before he was shot dead by police officers.

UK-born Khan, whose family hails from a village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), had been out on parole after being convicted of a terrorist plot as well as plans to set up a terror training camp in PoK in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India, Mexico 'dont see eye to eye' on some issues but relationship going forward: Mexican Envoy

There have been moments when India and Mexico have not seen eye to eye over their views on some issues but the two countries have not let that interfere with their overall relationship, Mexican envoy Federico Salas Lotfe said on Monday. Spe...

Vivendi's Canal+, Qatar-based beIN Sports in talks over distribution deal

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Monday they had entered in exclusive talks over a distribution and licensing deal.Canal and beIN also said in a joint statement that under the deal, Canal would offer all beIN Sports premiu...

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72 slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.The blue-chip i...

If Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed, it will be victory of Jinnah's thoughts over Gandhi's: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019