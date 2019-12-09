Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM, reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here and congratulated him on his electoral victory in the island country's recently-concluded parliamentary polls.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here and congratulated him on his electoral victory in the island country's recently-concluded parliamentary polls. During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the commitment to take the bilateral relationship to new heights.
"Called on PM @PKJugnauth of Mauritius. Congratulated him on the electoral victory. Reaffirmed our commitment to take forward our truly special relationship," Jaishankar tweeted. On December 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Jugnauth here and the two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement based on mutual interest and priorities.
Jugnauth, who is accompanied by his spouse Kobita Jugnauth, is on a private visit to India. (ANI)
