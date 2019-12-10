Left Menu
Development News Edition

BACKSTORY-As a riot rages, a smartly-dressed Chilean sips his soda

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 01:38 IST
BACKSTORY-As a riot rages, a smartly-dressed Chilean sips his soda

Wearing dark glasses, a suit and tie and sipping on a soda, the smartly-dressed Chilean standing on a Santiago boulevard looks surprisingly nonchalant about the tumult around him, with riot police chasing down masked protesters. Chile's protests began in October over a hike in metro fares but quickly unraveled into sometimes violent riots, looting, and arson that have left more than 26 dead. Students kicked off early rallies, but more than one million more have since joined in anger over social injustices and inequality.

Veteran Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic - who has decades of experience in war zones - took the photo with a telephoto lens last week, immediately recognizing the moment as a surreal image of calm amid chaos. The subject of the picture turned out to be 68-year old retiree Gino Rojas, a protester, who later told Reuters he saw nothing unusual about the situation.

"In every movement there comes a time to relax," Rojas said in an interview at his apartment in Santiago several days after the Dec. 4 riot. "Obviously in a revolution... you get hot, uncomfortable in your suit and your tie snugs up." Rojas, who earlier in his life worked in the credit card department of a Chilean retailer, calls himself an "activist," and said he joined the marches out of solidarity with the protesters seeking change.

He recalls the moment he stopped in the road and lifted his soda bottle to take a sip. "When I stopped I was surprised to see (the police) closing in on me in both lanes," Rojas said. "They came in buses and stopped 10 meters (11 yards) away. I stopped to watch them."

For Tomasevic, who had already lost one camera to a water cannon amid the skirmishes, the assignment was equal parts tense and rewarding. "There was a lot of tear gas, a lot of sweating," Tomasevic said. "I noticed this guy as I followed police."

"I had seen people coming to protest in suits and well-dressed, which was unusual compared to other places."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-No let-up in Macron's duel with unions on fifth day of strikes

Trade unions called for more street protests after nationwide strikes aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his pension reforms caused chaos on Frances transport networks for a fifth day on Monday.The week ahead will test wh...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Paris, Dec 10 AFP Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensi...

UPDATE 1-EU's Timmermans says "will not hesitate" to protect EU industry over carbon if necessary

The European Union will not hesitate to impose measures to protect its industries from competitors who do not respect the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb global warming, EU climate commissioner Frans Timmermans said on Monday. In response to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019