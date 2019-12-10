Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to forge partnership with Brazil states on Amazon, bypassing Bolsonaro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 02:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 02:37 IST
France to forge partnership with Brazil states on Amazon, bypassing Bolsonaro

France and a group of Brazilian states plan to announce a partnership to preserve the Amazon rainforest, the group's leader said on Monday, bypassing Brazil's federal government after a spat between the presidents of the two countries.

Amapa state Governor Waldez Goes, who heads the consortium of the nine states that comprise Brazil's vast Amazon region, told Reuters that the partnership would be announced at the U.N. climate summit in Madrid this week and would include other initiatives aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Fires in Brazil's section of the rainforest, which accounts for 60% of the overall Amazon and is seen as a bulwark against climate change, surged in August to their highest point since 2010. The widespread blazes provoked an international outcry that Brazil was not doing enough to protect its forest.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for urgent actions to be taken on the fires, rapidly becoming embroiled in a war of words with Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Macron accused Bolsonaro of lying to world leaders about Brazil's commitment to preserving the environment. Bolsonaro at one point insulted Macron's wife and said he would only accept $20 million in aid offered by the G7 group of wealthy nations if Macron withdrew his "insults."

Macron said he thought Brazilian women must be ashamed of Bolsonaro, and suggested he was not up to the job of president. Goes said the nine Brazilian states would announce a mechanism on Tuesday to allow foreign countries to contribute directly to state-level projects to preserve the Amazon.

He said that they had approached several European countries about funding such efforts. The non-binding partnership with France could lay the groundwork for the country to provide eventual financial support to the states' environmental projects, he said. It was not clear whether talks will advance far enough at the summit for France to announce an amount that it would contribute, Goes added.

A spokesman for the French delegation at the conference declined to immediately comment. Environmentalists blame Bolsonaro for Amazon deforestation hitting an 11-year high as he has prioritised economic development of the rainforest over conservation.

"The Brazilian President has in his official agenda the exploitation of the Amazon," said Nara Bare, a Brazilian indigenous representative at a protest outside the two-week climate summit in Madrid, which is due to conclude on Friday. Bolsonaro has said the media has sensationalized the Amazon fires and demonized him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

World leaders risk anger, more protests over inequality -UN official

Political leaders around the world could face growing citizen anger if they cannot re-engage with unhappy populations, a United Nations official said on Monday, as heads of state around the world grapple with protests.Demonstrations in Lati...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. officials heading to Mexico in press to finalize USMCA -reports

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner will head to Mexico on Tuesday to work on final details of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact, which has yet to be ratified by the U.S. Congress, an admi...

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019