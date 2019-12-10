Left Menu
Missing Chilean warplane reported as crashed: Air Force

The Chilean warplane with 38 people on board which was reported missing has been recognized as crashed, said the country's Air Force on Tuesday.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Santiago [Chile], Dec 10 (Sputnik/ANI): The Chilean warplane with 38 people on board which was reported missing has been recognized as crashed, said the country's Air Force on Tuesday. "The Chilean defense forces report that seven hours after losing the communication with the C130 Hercules aircraft, it was recognized as crashed," the statement published on Twitter said.

The Chilean Air Force, jointly with all available national and foreign aircraft and vessels located in the area of the tragedy, continue to search for possible survivors. On Monday, at 21:13 GMT, the Chilean Air Force lost contact with the C-130 Hercules that was heading to an Antarctic airbase with 38 people on board -- 17 crew members and 21 passengers. (Sputnik/ANI)

