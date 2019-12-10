Sixth person dies after New Zealand volcano eruption: police

The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.

"Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six," a police statement said.

Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.

