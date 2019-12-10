Myanmar must 'stop this genocide' of Rohingyas, Gambia tells UN court
The Hague, Dec 10 (AFP) The Gambia asked the UN's top court Tuesday to order Myanmar to "stop this genocide" of the Rohingya Muslim minority, as a hearing attended by Myanmar's former peace icon Aung San Suu Kyi got underway.
"All that The Gambia asks is that you tell Myanmar to stop these senseless killings, to stop these acts of barbarity that continue to shock our collective conscience, to stop this genocide of its own people," Gambian Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou told judges. (AFP) IND
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
