REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Fearing the volcano could erupt again, search parties were unable to set foot on New Zealand’s White Island for eight people still missing on Tuesday, as police raised the death toll to six from the eruption a day earlier.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-WORLD-COURT As Suu Kyi looks on, Gambia asks U.N. judges to 'stop genocide' in Myanmar

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the U.N.’s International Court of Justice on Tuesday to defend her country over charges of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, as back home thousands of people rallied in her support. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA Mistakes, but no political bias in FBI probe of Trump campaign: watchdog

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog said on Monday that it found numerous errors but no evidence of political bias by the FBI when it opened an investigation into contacts between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. USA-COURT-ABORTION

U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky abortion restriction WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky restriction requiring doctors to show and describe ultrasound images to women seeking an abortion, turning away a challenge arguing that the measure violates the free speech rights of physicians.

BUSINESS USA-BANKS-BONUSES

Choppy markets leave U.S. bank bonus decisions in limbo NEW YORK (Reuters) - December is always a month of suspense on Wall Street, as dealmakers, traders and money managers at big U.S. banks wait to find out how much they will receive in bonuses.

APPLE-TRADE-SECRETS Apple has 'deep concerns' that ex-employees accused of theft will flee to China

SAN JOSE, California (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Monday told a federal court it has “deep concerns” that two Chinese-born former employees accused of stealing trade secrets from the company will try to flee before their trials if their locations are not monitored. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES-NOMINATIONS 'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story” on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows “Game of Thrones” and social justice drama “When They See Us.” HUNGARY-THEATRE-PROTESTS

'Pigs, hands off the theater': Hungarians protest for artistic freedom BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government submitted plans to parliament on Monday to tighten its control over theaters, triggering protests from actors and audiences who feel that artistic freedom is under threat.

SPORTS SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-TOKYOGAMES

Russia banned from Olympics but door open to Tokyo Games Russia may be banned from the next two Olympics but the door is open for Russian participation at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games if athletes can meet the rigid criteria laid out by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

USA-SOCCER-RAPINOE Rapinoe wins Sports Illustrated's top prize to cap stellar year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Megan Rapinoe collected another accolade in a stellar year by claiming Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year honor on Monday for her performance on the U.S. women’s World Cup-winning soccer team and for her campaigning off the field. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION-DRWHO/ (PIX) (TV)

Jodie Whittaker 'The Doctor' talks Tardis travel and upcoming adventures Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yasmin), Tosin Cole (Ryan) and executive producers Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens of the British science fiction TV show Dr Who speak with Reuters, as fans of the show countdown to the release of Season 12 in early 2020.

10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SWEDEN-USA/RAPPER (PIX) (TV)

A$AP Rocky performs in Sweden U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who was found guilty of assaulting a man in Stockholm in June, is back in the city for a concert.

11 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/FRAMEWORK "Symmetric," now a Fedspeak staple, may point to endgame for framework debate

After 14 conferences, a couple dozen research papers and presentations and some very dense math, the Federal Reserve's hunt for a better way to reach its inflation target may boil down to a single word: symmetric. The word, meant to convey a tolerance for inflation periodically running a bit hot without the Fed rushing to quash it, is emerging as the touchstone of a concerted push to change how an elusive price goal is understood by the public. 10 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/KENYA-COFFEE (PIX) Kenya's coffee crop nosedives due to high temperatures, low prices

Kenyan farmers are grubbing up coffee bushes and replacing them with banana, macadamia and avocado trees. Arabica coffee, the higher-quality variety that Kenya grows, thrives in moderate temperatures and high altitudes. 10 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC) Chevron outlines 2020 capital spending plan

Chevron Corp releases its 2020 spending plans, expected to be in the range of $18 billion to $20 billion. 10 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-CARNEY New UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney speaks on panel at U.N. talks in Madrid

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks on a panel at a U.N. climate summit in Madrid, his first public apperance since being appointed as new United Nations climate finance envoy. 10 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BLOOMGERG-CARNEY (TV)

New UN climate finance envoy Mark Carney speaks with Michael Bloomberg at U.N. talks in Madrid Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks on a panel at a U.N. climate summit in Madrid with former New York mayor and democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg.

10 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

10 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT GM-SUVS/ (PIX)

At GM, electric cars tomorrow, paid for by bigger SUVs today General Motors will unveil its biggest SUVs ever on Dec. 10 in Detroit, highlighting the company's strategy of selling large vehicles that generate profits today while investing in electric vehicles for tomorrow.

10 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Top Saudi financial officials, bankers expected to address forum Saudi Arabia hosts a finance forum where representatives from the CMA, Tadawul, central bank governor and bankers are expected to speak.

11 Dec GLOBAL-AIRLINES/

IATA two-day annual media days on global aviation Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, will deliver a report on the state of the industry, while Brian Pearce, IATA’s Chief Economist, will present the updated 2019 economic and traffic outlook and a first look at 2019. Details to follow.

11 Dec AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER/LABOR

UAW members at Fiat Chrysler expected to ratify new labor deal with automaker The 47,200 United Auto Workers union members at Fiat Chrysler are expected to ratify the new four-year labor agreement, allowing the Italian-American automaker to avoid a strike as it works to merge with France's Group PSA. Final results are due on Dec. 11.

11 Dec COLOMBIA-OIL/

Colombia to announce whether counter-offer for oil block is valid Colombia's government will announce on Wednesday whether a counter-offer for the remaining oil block in its current auction can move ahead.

11 Dec ALIBABA-EXPANSION/EUROPE (PIX)

Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands After years of reconnaissance, China's retail king Alibaba is finally making its move on Europe. It is undercutting some Amazon sellers' fees to attract vendors but has had mixed results, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

11 Dec FRANCE-SUGAR/

French sugar beet growers press conference French sugar beet growers group CGB holds annual press conference. Looking for update on rain-delayed harvest and prospects for a market recovery after low sugar prices led processors to announce the closure of several factories in France.

11 Dec GEORGIA-RATES/

Georgia's central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate Georgia's central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate

11 Dec EGYPT-SOLAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Egypt hopes giant solar plant will turbo charge investment Egypt is hoping that the world's largest solar power plant, recently completed in the southern desert, can help boost lagging foreign investment and anchor the country's renewable energy goals.

11 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (TV) Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony

The laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, receives the award at the Oslo Town Hall. The ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards. 10 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-GRETA Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at high-level session at U.N. climate talks in Madrid

10 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

House Democrats expected to unveil formal charges in Trump impeachment Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were expected to unveil two formal charges against Donald Trump, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ARGENTINA-POLITICS/INAUGURATION (PIX) (TV)

Argentina's President elect Alberto Fernandez is sworn in Argentine Peronist leader Alberto Fernández takes office facing sharp challenges from debt fears and inflation to rising poverty that have plagued the administration of outgoing conservative leader Mauricio Macri.

10 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BLOOMBERG (PIX) (TV)

U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg speaks at U.N. climate talks in Madrid 10 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CZECH-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Czechs hold another rally to protest against PM Babis

A civic movement that has brought over quarter a million people on the streets earlier this year to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babis holds another, smaller rally in Prague after the European Commission ruled Babis is in conflict of interest as politician and businessman getting EU aid, and after prosecutors restarted criminal investigation of Babis in an unrelated subsidy case. 10 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL YouGov to publish widely followed MRP poll for UK election

British polling firm YouGov's latest MRP poll - which seeks to predict how many seats in parliament each party is likely to win - appears in The Times. 10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/KLOBUCHAR Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar to give foreign policy speech

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will give a speech on Wednesday outlining her U.S. foreign policy vision. 11 Dec

SWISS-POLITICS/ (PIX) Swiss parliament elects members of government

The environmentalist Greens have called for a seat on the seven-member cabinet based on their strong gains in parliamentary elections in October. Party leader Regula Rytz is expected to challenge Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of the pro-business Liberals in the post-by-post election by both houses of parliament 11 Dec

BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL Eve-of-election opinion polls expected from half a dozen polling firms

British polling firms Survation, Savanta ComRes, Kantar, Panelbase, ICM and Opinium are all expected to publish their final opinion polls for UK election. 11 Dec

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/UNRWA-REFUGEES (PIX) WIDER IMAGE - UNRWA a state within states

At the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is UNRWA, a United Nations agency, employing tens of thousands of people looking after five million Palestinian refugees. 11 Dec

LEBANON-PROTESTS/MEETING (TV) France convenes an international support group for Lebanon

France convenes an international support group for Lebanon on Dec. 11 to mobilise assistance for the country as it grapples with an acute economic crisis. 11 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SOUTHSUDAN-TEAK/ (PIX)

Consumers buying teak may be fuelling South Sudan's war-report Global consumers purchasing teak furniture may be inadvertently fuelling conflict in South Sudan, a research group said Tuesday, warning that armed groups in the country's war benefit from the unregulated trade.

10 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE Supreme Court hears insurers' bid for $12 billion in Obamacare money

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether insurers can seek $12 billion from the federal government under a program set up by the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to previously uninsured Americans. 10 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-BARR (PIX) Attorney General Barr to make first public appearance since release of the report on FBI FISA missteps

Attorney General William Barr will make his first public speaking appearance at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, one day after the Justice Department's inspector general released a report that was highly critical of the FBI when it applied to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for a warrant to monitor the communications of ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. 10 Dec 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

KENYA-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV) Kenya's Narirobi County governor to appear in court for bail hearing in corruption case

On Monday, governor of Kenya's capital Nairobi pleaded not guilty to corruption and other economic crimes involving millions of dollars. Anti-corruption chief margistrate Douglas Ogoti said he would rule on Wednesday whether to grant bail to Mike Mbuvi Sonko, other officials and businessmen and women charged alongside him. Ogoti ordered that they remain in custody until then. 11 Dec

OHIO-EXECUTION/ Ohio to execute James Hanna, convicted of murdering cellmate

Ohio is scheduled to execute James Hanna who was convicted of murdering his cellmate Peter Copas. 11 Dec

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA U.S. consulate employee Topuz appears in court for trial on espionage charges

Metin Topuz, a local employee at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, will appear in court on Wednesday in his trial on espionage charges. The court will rule whether to release him or keep him in detention as his trial continues. Trials of local U.S. consulate and citizens in Turkey have been a point of disagreement between the allies. 11 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICE-SHIPLOGS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

SPECIAL REPORT: Doomed in the ice: How 19th century ship's logs reveal climate change A group of far-flung volunteers called Old Weather is painstakingly extracting data from the handwritten logbooks of 19th-century ships to help us understand how the Earth's climate is changing.

11 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) World leaders meet in Madrid for the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25). The event, which was due to be held in Santiago, Chile in December, was relocated due to civil unrest in the country.

11 Dec USA-WEATHER/REVIEW

U.S. saw brutal cold, stifling heat in wild, deadly weather year of 2019 From a brutal polar vortex and a stifling heat wave, to Hurricane Dorian that killed dozens in the Bahamas, Mother Nature dealt Americans a wild and deadly weather year in 2019.

11 Dec SPORTS

SURFING-WSL/ Surfing - World Surf League - Vans Triple Crown of Surfing - Billabong Pipe Masters

The final event of the World Surfing League's World Championship Tour (WCT) takes place at Pipeline, on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. Ten men's qualifying spots for surfing's debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games are up for grabs for surfers on the 2019 WCT, adding further importance to this contest at one of surfing's most dangerous locations. 11 Dec

