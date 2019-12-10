PM denounces 'evangelists of hate' in ethnically divided Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denounced the "evangelists of hate" stoking ethnic violence in his country as he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. "The evangelists of hate and division are wreaking havoc in our society using social media," Abiy said in his acceptance speech at a formal ceremony.

"Together we must neutralize the toxin of hatred." Since Abiy came to power in April 2018, his reforms aimed at opening up the country have paradoxically given rise to ethnic tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)