Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM denounces 'evangelists of hate' in ethnically divided Ethiopia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:34 IST
PM denounces 'evangelists of hate' in ethnically divided Ethiopia
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday denounced the "evangelists of hate" stoking ethnic violence in his country as he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo. "The evangelists of hate and division are wreaking havoc in our society using social media," Abiy said in his acceptance speech at a formal ceremony.

"Together we must neutralize the toxin of hatred." Since Abiy came to power in April 2018, his reforms aimed at opening up the country have paradoxically given rise to ethnic tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Homeless Santa? Banksy reindeer mural goes viral amid rough sleeping crisis

A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy depicting a homeless man being pulled by two reindeer has gone viral on social media, as the number of homeless deaths in the country hit a new high last year.A video of the living artwork, ...

Congress asks state units to hold 'Dharna Pardarshan' against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Congress party has asked all state units to hold Dharna Pardarshan on Wednesday across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The development comes ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Wednes...

Rape data: 63 percent rape victims in Delhi in 2018-19 were minor girls

HIGHLIGHT94 percent cases of kidnapping were related to children out of which 70 percent were girls.The rape cases were dropped by 6 percent and molestation by 30 percent.A high number of cases go unreported due to non-cooperative nature of...

British LGBT navy veteran wins landmark fight to get medals back and apology

By Molly Millar LONDON, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A bisexual British veteran who was kicked out of the navy because of his sexuality is set to become the first of many to get his medals back and an apology from the British militar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019