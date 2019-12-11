Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video-game retailer GameStop reports 25.7% fall in quarterly sales

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 02:48 IST
Video-game retailer GameStop reports 25.7% fall in quarterly sales

GameStop Corp reported a 25.7% fall in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, hit by lower console sales ahead of the new console launches in 2020, and cut its full-year profit forecast. The company's shares fell 15% in extended trading.

GameStop now sees its full-year earnings per share forecast in the range of 10 cents to 20 cents, from an earlier forecast of $1.15 to $1.30. Net sales fell to $1.44 billion from $1.94 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Trump is fourth U.S. president to face impeachment as Democrats unveil charges

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives announced impeachment charges against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, making him the fourth president in U.S. history to face a formal effort to remove him from office. The Democratic-contro...

UPDATE 1-Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...

Indian banks back in UK court over Mallya’s non-payment of debt

A consortium of Indian public sector banks led by State Bank of India SBI are back in the UK high court to seek a bankruptcy order against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya over the alleged unpaid debt of around 1.145 billion pounds. Judge Michael...

UPDATE 2-U.S., Russia appear no closer on arms control disputes

The United States and Russia appeared no closer on Tuesday to settling their disagreements on nuclear arms control as Moscow again proposed extending their New START treaty and Washington insisted China must be brought into the framework. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019