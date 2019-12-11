Afghan bomber hits medical facility near Bagram Air Base

A powerful suicide bombing targeted an under-construction medical facility on Wednesday near Bagram Air Base, the main American base north of the Afghan capital, the US military said. The attacker struck the facility that is being built to help the Afghan people who live in the area, the US military said. There were no coalition casualties and the base remains secure, the statement said.

Earlier reports suggested a US military convoy might have been the target of the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group stage near-daily attacks in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan. Dr. Sangin, a physician, said that the hospital near the perimeter of the base was on fire. It wasn't immediately clear if any foreigners were inside the hospital.

Gen Mahfooz Walizada, police commander of northern Parwan province, confirmed the attack but offered no details on casualties. Sangin, who is the head of the provincial hospital, said that they have received five injured, all Afghans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)