UPDATE 1-NZ police say nine officially listed as missing after volcano eruption
Nine people have been officially listed as missing after the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island, police said on Wednesday, seven of them Australians and two New Zealanders.
"This is not a complete list of the missing as we have been unable to speak with all next of kin involved," the police added in their statement. The death toll from Monday's eruption stands at six and 30 injured.
The police said there was a definitive list of people in the hospital whose names could not be released due to privacy reasons. Nine people who were not in hospital and had not been discharged were listed officially as missing. The nine are Gavin Dallow, Jessica Richards, Krystal Browitt, Richard Elzer, Zoe Hosking, Karla Matthews, and Julie Richards, all from Australia, and New Zealanders Tipene Maangi and Hayden Inman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australians
- New Zealand
- White Island
- Gavin Dallow
- Australia
ALSO READ
New Zealand boosts Test security after Archer racially abused
New Zealand authorities confident of identifying man who racially abused Archer
UPDATE 1-Cricket-New Zealand Cricket apologises to Archer for racial abuse
Saha undergoes surgery for fractured finger, expected to be fit in time for New Zealand Tests
England coach to fly home from New Zealand tour after bereavement