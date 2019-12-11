Brazil's Bolsonaro wishes Argentina well under the new government
Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized Argentina's new left-leaning Peronist government, said on Wednesday he hopes his neighbor will do well because it is the largest Brazilian trade partner in Latin America.
"Argentina has a lot to offer us and us to Argentina," he said in a speech to the CNI industry lobby. Bolsonaro had called incoming President Alberto Fernandez a "red bandit" but adopted a more conciliatory tone since he took office on Tuesday and highlighted the importance of relations with Brazil in his inaugural speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
