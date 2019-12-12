New Zealand volcano death toll rises to eight: police

Whakatane, Dec 11 (AFP) The official death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to eight after two people died in hospital, police said Thursday, with a further nine missing people presumed dead.

"Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to eight," police said in a statement.

