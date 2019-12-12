Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's president condemns LGBT+ hate crimes after painting row

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:40 IST
Mexico's president condemns LGBT+ hate crimes after painting row

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mexico's president on Wednesday condemned hate crimes against LGBT+ people after a row over a painting of revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata naked but for a pink sombrero, high heels and a ribbon led to an apparent attack on LGBT+ activists.

Protestors stormed a national art gallery where the painting was on display on Tuesday to call for its removal, and videos posted on social media appeared to show physical attacks on members of LGBT+ rights groups. Asked about the incident on Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged respect and tolerance, though he did not rule out the painting being removed.

"There shouldn't be hate crimes, I condemn it with all my soul, we don't accept that," Lopez Obrador told a news conference. "We have to be respectful, not just tolerant, be respectful of all expressions, of thought, of sexual diversity."

The work, entitled 'The Revolution', is part of a new exhibition at the Museum of the Palace of Fine Arts featuring portraits and visual representations of Zapata, who campaigned for land rights for the poor during the Mexican revolution. Members of the Zapata family said the painting by Fabian Chairez denigrated the image of their ancestor, who is depicted riding a horse naked in a seductive pose.

Lopez Obrador has not made many public comments on LGBT+ issues. LGBT+ activists were wary of him after he teamed up with a far-right religious party during his election campaign. The Culture Ministry said late on Tuesday that it regretted that two young people were attacked by people expressing homophobic and intolerant insults.

Some people felt the artwork presented an "opportunity to reflect on the diversity and the relationship between femininity and masculinity that the author proposes, considering Zapata's libertarian spirit", it said. The president said the picture did not make him uncomfortable and there could not be censorship, but did not rule out its removal, saying he had ordered the Culture Ministry to meet with the Zapata family to come to an agreement.

The exhibition runs until Feb. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

The Colorado Rockies are willing to listen to trade proposals involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network reported Wednesday. While a deal still would seem unlikely, the Rockies are at least opening the door for any team tha...

France's moderate CFDT union calls for action on Dec 17 against pensions reform

Frances moderate CFDT union called for action on Dec 17 to protest against the governments pensions reform plan on Wednesday, saying French President Emmanuel Macron had broken his promise not to change the age you can retire. Other moderat...

US welcomes Hafiz Saeed's indictment on terror funding, urges Pak for expeditious trial

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the indictment of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT and mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and urged Pakistan to ensure an expeditious trial in tandem with its obli...

Blue Jackets rookie Bemstrom out 6-8 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie center Emil Bemstrom is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks due to a dislocated rib and broken cartilage, the team announced Wednesday. Bemstrom sustained the injury during the Blue Jackets 4-1 loss agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019