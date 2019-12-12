Two rockets fell near Baghdad airport, no casualties -statement

Two Katyusha rockets landed near the "outside perimeter" of Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, a statement from the military said. The statement said there were no reported damages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Wednesday's attack came two days after four Katyusha rockets struck a base near Baghdad International Airport, wounding five members of Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service.

